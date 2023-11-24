Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD) Insider Sells £50,000 in Stock

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) insider Charles Joseland sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £50,000 ($62,554.74).

Charles Joseland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Charles Joseland sold 10,000,000 shares of Kodal Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £100,000 ($125,109.47).

Kodal Minerals Price Performance

LON KOD opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Kodal Minerals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

