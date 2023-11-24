King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.12.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.