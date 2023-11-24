King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $92.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.