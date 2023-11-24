King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 336 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

