KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 235.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,262 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of KB Home worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

