KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.91 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

KB Home Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. KB Home has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.