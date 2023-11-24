JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($8.95) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 630.80 ($7.89).
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
