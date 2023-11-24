JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($8.95) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 630.80 ($7.89).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 704.40 ($8.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,817.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 510.80 ($6.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 715.60 ($8.95). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 638.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 625.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

