JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.19) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.90) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,040.67 ($25.53).

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRBY opened at GBX 1,536.50 ($19.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,787.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,061.49. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,510 ($18.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.23). The company has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,278.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($19.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($97,773.05). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

