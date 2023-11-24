JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,770 ($34.66).
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,305 ($28.84), for a total value of £311,175 ($389,309.40). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 377 shares of company stock worth $812,412. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
