JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 5,800

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,300 ($78.82) to GBX 5,800 ($72.56) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.58) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,822.86 ($72.85).
In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($64.73), for a total value of £7,761,000 ($9,709,746.03). 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
