JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 5,800

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,300 ($78.82) to GBX 5,800 ($72.56) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.58) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,822.86 ($72.85).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AHT

Ashtead Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Ashtead Group

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 4,800 ($60.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,934.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,173.09. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,386 ($54.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,012 ($75.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,550.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21.

In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($64.73), for a total value of £7,761,000 ($9,709,746.03). 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.