Joseph Stilwell Buys 549 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 549 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $19,956.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,269.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $7,272.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 96 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,368.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 4,470 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $159,936.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,502 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,323.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $7,378.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 152 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,586.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 184 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $6,762.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 268 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,889.20.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.62. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

