Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of Johnson Outdoors worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 1.5 %

JOUT stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $535.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

