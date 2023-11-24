Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 94.31% and a net margin of 29.91%.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

Jiayin Group stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $319.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Jiayin Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

