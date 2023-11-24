Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jet2 Stock Up 0.2 %

JET2 opened at GBX 1,123 ($14.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,069.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,137. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 902 ($11.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,394.50 ($17.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.15) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.89) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

