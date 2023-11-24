Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.39) to GBX 1,130 ($14.14) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,228.14 ($15.37).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
