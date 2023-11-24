Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.39) to GBX 1,130 ($14.14) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,228.14 ($15.37).

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,027 ($12.85) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 926.04 ($11.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,201 ($15.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,740.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 986.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,051.32.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

