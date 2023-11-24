Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target to GBX 1,235

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.64) to GBX 1,235 ($15.45) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,202 ($15.04).

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 986.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,054.39. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 901 ($11.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,307 ($16.35). The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,740.00, a PEG ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,500.00%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

