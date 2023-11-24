J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 132,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54,178 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

