Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 53,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RYT opened at $29.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

