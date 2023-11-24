Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

IPAR opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $161.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 29.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

