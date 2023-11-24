Insider Selling: Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Insider Sells £342,101.50 in Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rodol sold 105,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.07), for a total value of £342,101.50 ($428,001.38).

Warpaint London Price Performance

LON W7L opened at GBX 325 ($4.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.75. The company has a market capitalization of £250.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,954.55 and a beta of 0.70. Warpaint London PLC has a one year low of GBX 157.51 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Warpaint London Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warpaint London

About Warpaint London

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.