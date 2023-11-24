Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CFO Sells 7,887 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CFO Alec Davidian sold 7,887 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $13,013.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,680.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wag! Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PET. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wag! Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,199 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Stories

