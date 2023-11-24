Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Sells $41,146.05 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.8 %

JACK opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

