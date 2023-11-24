Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CAO Sells 929 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $35,989.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kalyani Tandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Kalyani Tandon sold 2,127 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $74,764.05.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $41,168.40.

Intapp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.20 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

