Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells $19,121.90 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $19,121.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.5 %

HMN opened at $33.30 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -412.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

