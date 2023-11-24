Insider Buying: Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Purchases £39,000 in Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Cutler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,792.69).

Van Elle Price Performance

Shares of LON VANL opened at GBX 39 ($0.49) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £41.60 million, a P/E ratio of 947.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.01 ($0.70).

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

