Insider Buying: Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Purchases £39,000 in Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Cutler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,792.69).
Van Elle Price Performance
Shares of LON VANL opened at GBX 39 ($0.49) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £41.60 million, a P/E ratio of 947.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.01 ($0.70).
About Van Elle
