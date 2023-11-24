Insider Buying: Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) insider Newdene Gold Inc. bought 200,000 shares of Sulliden Mining Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

Sulliden Mining Capital stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

