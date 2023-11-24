Insider Buying: Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) insider Newdene Gold Inc. bought 200,000 shares of Sulliden Mining Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.
Sulliden Mining Capital Price Performance
Sulliden Mining Capital stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.47.
Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile
