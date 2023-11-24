Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Purchases $30,397.12 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,878.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, November 17th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,003 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,512.30.

On Thursday, November 9th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,231 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,924.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,300 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,094.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,946 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.15 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

