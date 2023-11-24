Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Insider Purchases £1,326,000 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dubens acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 442 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,326,000 ($1,658,951.58).

Peter Dubens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Peter Dubens purchased 70,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £304,500 ($380,958.34).

On Monday, November 6th, Peter Dubens bought 130,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £577,200 ($722,131.87).

LON OCI opened at GBX 444.50 ($5.56) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 447.06. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 392 ($4.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 485 ($6.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £784.19 million, a P/E ratio of 351.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.96%.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

