Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Insider Purchases £1,326,000 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dubens acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 442 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,326,000 ($1,658,951.58).
Peter Dubens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Peter Dubens purchased 70,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £304,500 ($380,958.34).
- On Monday, November 6th, Peter Dubens bought 130,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £577,200 ($722,131.87).
LON OCI opened at GBX 444.50 ($5.56) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 447.06. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 392 ($4.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 485 ($6.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £784.19 million, a P/E ratio of 351.97 and a beta of 0.71.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
