Insider Buying: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) CFO Rice Doug purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MiMedx Group Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.60.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MiMedx Group
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MiMedx Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.