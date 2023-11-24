Insider Buying: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) CFO Rice Doug purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

