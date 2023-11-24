Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Buys £118,297.13 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wilkinson purchased 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £118,297.13 ($148,000.91).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,389.33, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.22. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 930 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a GBX 27 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.76) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.76) in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,214.17 ($15.19).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

