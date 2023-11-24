Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Buys £118,297.13 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wilkinson purchased 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £118,297.13 ($148,000.91).
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,389.33, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.22. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 930 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98.
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a GBX 27 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
