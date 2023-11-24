Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £150.84 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.48) per share, with a total value of £150.84 ($188.72).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Simon Litherland acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 884 ($11.06) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($188.01).

Britvic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 844.50 ($10.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. Britvic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 742 ($9.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 950 ($11.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 848.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 866.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,508.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,178.57%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar

