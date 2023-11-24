Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 931.66% and a negative return on equity of 246.84%.

Ideanomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of Ideanomics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 244.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 568,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

