Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Head to Head Review

BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BOTS and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOTS N/A N/A N/A Hempacco -439.42% -113.86% -88.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hempacco shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.8% of Hempacco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOTS N/A N/A -$8.03 million N/A N/A Hempacco $3.97 million 2.49 -$7.00 million ($0.46) -0.74

This table compares BOTS and Hempacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hempacco has higher revenue and earnings than BOTS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BOTS and Hempacco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BOTS has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempacco has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hempacco beats BOTS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd. to introduce a new Web Application Firewall, a real-time solution that provides protection against both bots-based (DDoS) and application, API, user, or infrastructure threats. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and flavored hemp rolling papers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

