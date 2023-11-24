HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) VP Purchases $15,340.00 in Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) VP Keisuke Kuno bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $15,340.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 92,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,533.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HeartCore Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) by 400.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.