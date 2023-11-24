Head to Head Review: Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) vs. Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Long Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Long Blockchain alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Long Blockchain and Westrock Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.91 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -11.64

Profitability

Long Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee.

This table compares Long Blockchain and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Long Blockchain and Westrock Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Long Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Long Blockchain.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Long Blockchain on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Long Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand. In addition, the company focuses on the exploration and investment in Blockchain technology business. Further, it offers loyalty, incentive, reward, and gift card programs to a range of corporate and consumer brands. Long Blockchain Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Long Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Long Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.