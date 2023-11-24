Head to Head Analysis: Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) vs. United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG)

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and United Homes Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.21 billion 0.37 $158.61 million $5.15 5.10 United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 7.19% 14.89% 6.66% United Homes Group N/A -33.28% 13.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beazer Homes USA and United Homes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 0 1 3 0 2.75 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats United Homes Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

