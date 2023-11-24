H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

