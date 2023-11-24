Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) versus F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Head-To-Head Review

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hawthorn Bancshares and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 1 3 0 2.75

F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.57%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 1.79 $20.75 million $1.85 11.43 F.N.B. $1.61 billion 2.61 $439.00 million $1.57 7.44

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 13.81% 10.49% 0.69% F.N.B. 26.43% 10.44% 1.33%

Risk and Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. F.N.B. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. It also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage lending and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; and securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities. The Insurance segment comprises commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.