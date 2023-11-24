Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dover were worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Dover by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dover by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

