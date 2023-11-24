Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $15.88 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 485,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

BAM opened at $33.97 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

