Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 92,745 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,745 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

