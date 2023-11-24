Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,125 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $17,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $339.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.37 and its 200-day moving average is $357.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.74 and a twelve month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

