Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 36,432 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,432 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock worth $8,745,671 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $186.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

