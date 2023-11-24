Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,752 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,752 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Loews were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of L opened at $68.50 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

