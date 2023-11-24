Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 135,417 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,417 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Bunge Global by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

