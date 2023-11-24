Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 123,196 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123,196 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

