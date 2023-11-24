Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,725 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $193.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average is $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,167,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.03.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

