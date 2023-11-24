Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 21,878 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $230.48 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

