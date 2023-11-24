Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 476.0% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 78,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

