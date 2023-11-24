Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.86 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,974 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after buying an additional 8,818,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,081,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

